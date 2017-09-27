Patriots Practice Report: Rex Burkhead Remains Sidelined Ahead Of Panthers Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Running back Rex Burkhead has yet to return to the practice field for the New England Patriots since suffering a rib injury in 10 days ago.

Burkhead, who was injured in the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, missed practice again Wednesday as New England continued its preparation for the Carolina Panthers. He was the only player on the 53-man roster who did not attend the session.

The Patriots had three quarterbacks at practice Wednesday for the first time since trading Jacoby Brissett before the start of the regular season, with new practice squad QB Taylor Heinicke joining Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Heinicke, who signed with the Patriots on Saturday, spent two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before being released earlier this month.

Practice squad defensive back Jomal Wiltz was not spotted at practice, and an unidentified player wearing No. 22 was. That suggests the Patriots will announce a roster move later Wednesday, though it’s possible Wiltz, who wore No. 42, simply changed his number.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images