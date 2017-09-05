Patriots Practice Report: Vincent Valentine Lone Absence; Cameron Fleming Returns

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had just one player absent from Tuesday’s practice, which was held on the game field inside Gillette Stadium.

Offensive tackle Cameron Fleming was back at practice after missing Monday’s session with an ankle injury, leaving defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) as the lone player still missing.

Players wore helmets, shells and shorts as they continued their preparations for Thursday’s regular-season opener at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Game field practice for the Patriots today. Vincent Valentine was the only player on the 53-man roster absent. pic.twitter.com/IyGS93Q7oK — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 5, 2017

The Patriots shuffled their practice squad Tuesday, releasing linebacker Trevor Bates and signing guard Willie Beavers. Beavers was at practice wearing No. 66.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images