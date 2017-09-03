Patriots Practice Squad Tracker: Austin Carr Claimed, Ted Karras Staying

UPDATE (1:12 p.m.): Wide receiver Cody Hollister is staying with the Patriots on their practice squad. His twin brother, Jacob, made the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster Saturday.

UPDATE (1:03 p.m.): Safety Damarius Travis is signing to the Patriots’ practice squad, a source told NESN.com.

Defensive tackles Woodrow Hamliton and Josh Augusta, wide receiver Devin Lucien and cornerback D.J. Killings all passed through waivers unclaimed and will revert to Patriots injured reserve.

UPDATE (12:57 p.m.): Tight end James O’Shaughnessy was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after being waived Saturday by the Patriots. Kenny Moore, who previously was reported to have signed to New England’s practice squad, was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts after also being waived by the Patriots on Saturday.

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.): Here’s a big one: Guard Ted Karras, who was surprisingly cut Saturday, passed through waivers and will sign to the Patriots’ practice squad, a source told NESN.com.

Safety David Jones also will sign to the Patriots’ practice squad, per source.

The Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reports defensive end Geneo Grissom will sign to the practice squad, as well.

Geneo Grissom will be back on the Patriots practice squad, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 3, 2017

UPDATE (12:46 p.m.): Wide receiver Austin Carr will not be sticking around. He was claimed by the New Orleans Saints, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Sixth-round pick Conor McDermott also won’t be sticking around. He was claimed by the Buffalo Bills, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Sunday.

UPDATE (12:42 p.m.): Cornerback Kenny Moore, a training camp and preseason standout, also cleared waivers and will sign to the Patriots’ practice squad, per source.

ORIGINAL STORY: NFL teams had until Sunday at noon to claim players waived a day earlier during the league’s roster cutdown. Teams can begin forming a practice squad at 1 p.m., and the New England Patriots are starting early.

Running back D.J. Foster, who was cut Saturday, passed through waivers and will sign to the Patriots’ practice squad, a source told NESN.com. Foster, who spent the majority of the 2016 season on the Patriots’ active roster, had 30 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and 13 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown in four preseason games. He also provides depth as a punt and kick returner.

We’ll monitor all of the Patriots practice squad activity here with up-to-the-minute updates. The Patriots can sign up to 10 players.

