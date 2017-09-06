Patriots Release Wide Receiver, Reportedly Work Out Six Free Agents

New England Patriots training camp standout wide receiver Devin Lucien is no longer under team control.

The Patriots waived Lucien with an injury settlement Wednesday. He was waived/injured Saturday during the NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown.

Any team can now claim Lucien off waivers by Thursday at 4 p.m.. If he clears waivers, then he can immediately sign with any team other than the Patriots. The Patriots can’t sign Lucien for the length of his injury settlement, which is based on the severity of his ailment, plus three weeks, per NFL rules.

Lucien was a Patriots 2016 seventh-round draft pick. He spent all of last season on the team’s practice squad. He caught nine passes for 136 yards with one touchdown in the 2017 preseason.

The Patriots also worked out six free agents Wednesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. Among them was linebacker Akeem Ayers, who started four games for the Patriots in 2014 on their Super Bowl XLIX-winning squad.

The Patriots also worked out linebacker Nicholas Grigsby, quarterback Thad Lewis, tight end Ryan O’Malley, wide receiver Jeremy Ross and linebacker Antwione Williams, accordint to Reiss.

It’s likely the Patriots worked out Lewis in case they get into an emergency situation at quarterback. Ross is notable, because he came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2011. He has 78 career punts returns for 874 yards with one touchdown in his five-year career. The Patriots could use another punt returner on their roster.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images