Patriots Reportedly Work Out Four Free Agents, Sign One Cornerback

The New England Patriots continued to shake up their practice squad Monday by signing and releasing defensive backs.

The Patriots re-signed cornerback Jomal Wiltz and released safety Robert Nelson, the team announced. Wiltz originally was signed to the Patriots’ practice squad Sept. 7 and was released Sept. 20. Nelson signed to the practice squad Sept. 20.

The Patriots also worked out four free agents, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. Offensive linemen Gino Gradkowski, Nate Theaker and Earl Watford and defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey were at Gillette Stadium on a tryout basis.

Gradkowski has 20 career starts with the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens. Theaker is a rookie who spent the summer with the Dallas Cowboys. Watford has 12 career starts with the Arizona Cardinals. Jones-Quartey started 16 games in two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

