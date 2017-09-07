Patriots Reveal Super Bowl LI Jersey Patch For Season Opener Vs. Chiefs

In case the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t already aware the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, they’ll be reminded of it every time they look at a Pats player Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

That’s because each Patriots player will sport a Super Bowl LI champions patch on their jerseys for the their game against the Chiefs. The Patriots tweeted photos of the new patch ahead of the NFL season opener.

As sharp as these uniforms are, we wouldn’t be surprised if the team, which loves to leave the past in the past, wishes the patches weren’t involved.

Still, they’re pretty cool keepsakes for players, provided they don’t get stolen after the game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images