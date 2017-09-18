Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski, Phillip Dorsett Give Updates On Injuries

The New England Patriots barely had enough healthy skill-position players to field an offense by the end of Sunday’s 36-20 win over the New Orleans Saints. But there was good news in the Patriots’ locker room Monday afternoon.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski told reporters the groin injury he suffered Sunday is “nothing serious and I’m day-to-day.”

Gronkowski left the Patriots’ Week 2 win before the fourth quarter and didn’t return to the game, though he stayed on the sideline and even caught passes from backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury and also didn’t return. He provided good news Monday, as well.

“I feel good,” Dorsett told CSNNE.com’s Phil Perry. “Just a little sore but I’m all right.”

Perry passed along that Dorsett hopes to be able to practice this week.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images