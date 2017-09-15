Patriots-Saints Preview: What New England Must Do To Avoid 0-2 Start

The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints both have the same goal going into Week 2: avoid starting the season with an 0-2 record.

The Patriots are coming off a shocking opening night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Saints fell to the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 1 matchup Monday night. Neither New England nor New Orleans has wasted any time turning the page, though, as their upcoming showdown in The Big Easy figures to be a tough test for both teams.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with NESN.com Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed on this week’s episode of “The Hurry-Up,” presented by MyBookie.ag, to find out what exactly Bill Belichick’s bunch needs to do, both offensively and defensively, to get back on track.

Check out Kyed’s breakdown in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports Images