Patriots-Texans Inactives: New England Missing Three Starters In Week 3

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without three starters in their Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Here are the Patriots’ inactives Sunday:

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

OT Marcus Cannon (concussion/knee)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

LB Harvey Langi (healthy)

OL Cole Croston (healthy)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)

This is the second straight game Hightower, a starting defender, has missed. Cannon suffered a concussion during Week 2 and only practiced Friday this week. Rowe, who started in Week 2 over Malcolm Butler, suffered a groin injury in that game against the New Orleans Saints.

It’s likely Butler will be back in the starting defense against the Texans.

Among players who were questionable to play but are active are tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receivers Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Elandon Roberts and safety Nate Ebner.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images