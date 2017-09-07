Patriots Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch Week 1 NFL Kickoff Game Online

The New England Patriots will begin their Super Bowl defense Thursday night when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium.

Before the game, the Pats will unveil their fifth Super Bowl championship banner.

The last meeting between these teams was in the 2015 NFL Divisional Round, when the Patriots won and advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Chiefs online.

When: Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

