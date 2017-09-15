Patriots Vs. Saints: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 2 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the New England Patriots-New Orleans Saints Week 2 game, with the line from MyBookie.AG.

(-7) New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints, Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Mike: Patriots. Hard to imagine laying a touchdown on the road in New Orleans after a Week 1 performance like we saw from the Patriots, but this is just too enticing of a matchup on both sides of the ball. Just what the doctor ordered.

Ricky: Patriots. The Saints generate very little pass rush and are susceptible to allowing big plays. That could mean a huge afternoon for Brandin Cooks in his return to New Orleans, where the Saints’ offense will have a hard time going score for score with the Patriots, despite how unsteady New England’s defense looked in Week 1.

Andre: Patriots. The Saints’ defense made Sam Bradford look like Tom Brady. Now they actually get to face Tom Brady. As NESN.com’s own Zack Cox tweeted earlier this week:

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images