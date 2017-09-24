Patriots Vs. Texans Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 3 Matchup At Gillette Stadium

8:45 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots will look to improve to 2-1 on the season this afternoon as they host the 1-1 Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

This will be the fourth time these teams have squared off since last September, including pre- and postseason, with New England winning both meaningful matchups.

The Texans, who enter the game as 14-point underdogs, will look to ride a dominating defense led by J.J. Watt to an upset victory, while the Patriots will try to ride the momentum generated by last Sunday’s decisive win over the New Orleans Saints.

Running back Rex Burkhead already has been ruled out for New England, but several key players who are listed as questionable are expected to play, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots Danny Amendola (concussion), Stephon Gilmore (groin), Gronk (groin), WR Chris Hogan (knee), WR Phillip Dorsett (knee) should play — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2017

Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski both said they were “good to go” in their final meeting with the media this week.

The status of right tackle Marcus Cannon remains in question, however. Cannon, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury and a concussion, has fared well against Watt in the past.

This game comes during a tumultuous weekend for the NFL, which President Donald Trump blasted in a speech Friday night and in a series of tweets over the past two days.

More than a dozen NFL owners, including the Patriots’ Robert Kraft, have released statements condemning Trump’s comments, and Rapoport reported fans can expect an “unprecedented” display of pregame protests today.

From the people I’ve spoken with — GMs, coaches, players — it will be an unprecedented day in @NFL. From protests to team displays of unity — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2017

Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder, safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Cassius Marsh were three of the many NFL players to speak out on the matter.

stand or kneel, that's a free choice, you won't see any division in this locker room over that, we respect each other too much. — Nate Solder (@soldernate) September 24, 2017

Ppl said it was disrespectful not going to the White House..I’m sure they are quiet about us being called “sons of bitches” 🤦🏿‍♂️(D-Mac) — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) September 23, 2017

We all most definitely deserve to play the game we love and exercise ALL our rights as citizens of this amazing, beautiful country I love — Cassius Marsh (@KingCash_7191) September 24, 2017

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Keep it locked here throughout the morning for up-to-the-minute pregame updates and much more.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images