Patriots Vs. Texans: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the New England Patriots-Houston Texans Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

Houston Texans at (-13) New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Mike: Patriots. New England sounds like it will get some pieces back, so it should be able to move the ball on offense. Defensively, the Patriots should have little issue slowing down an offense that ranks dead last in the NFL with 3.6 yards per play. Ricky: Texans. I’ll probably regret this given how good the Patriots typically are against rookie quarterbacks. But 13 points is a wide margin against a potential playoff contender with one of the NFL’s most talented defenses, especially given the plethora of injuries to New England’s receiving corps.

Andre: Patriots. It’s a lot of points against a really good defense, but Bill Belichick is a master against young and inexperienced quarterbacks. Last season, the Patriots went up against Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler twice, Landry Jones, Jared Goff, Trevor Siemian and Bryce Petty. Combined, those quarterbacks had four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images