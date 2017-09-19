Paul George Reveals His Lofty Goal Set For First Season With Thunder

Paul George has high expectations for himself in his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OKC acquired the star forward in a surprise trade back in July, which sent Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis to the Indiana Pacers. George is expected to shine in his first season in the Western Conference, but PG13 hopes to take his game to a whole new level, as revealed in an interview with NBATV.

George certainly has the skill set to win an MVP Award, but his current situation makes that a tough goal to accomplish. The four-time All-Star probably won’t get the high number of looks he’s used to, as new Thunder teammate Russell Westbrook is a ball-dominant player. Not to mention, Westbrook is the reigning MVP, coming off a season in which he averaged a triple-double.

George will have his work cut out for him, as a ninth-place finish in the 2013-14 MVP voting is the closest he’s come to winning the award. But with free agency looming next summer, George could have extra incentive to put up monster numbers.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images