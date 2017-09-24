Paul Pierce Gives Tom Brady A Shoutout After Latest Patriots’ Comeback Win

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led another impressive comeback win Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

This time it was the Houston Texans who couldn’t stop Brady over the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. His touchdown toss to wideout Brandin Cooks put the finishing touches on a 36-33 New England victory.

Brady was showered with praise on Twitter after the win, and he even received some props from another Boston sports legend, former Celtics star Paul Pierce.

Wow Tom the great Brady I mean Tom the Greatest Brady strikes again — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) September 24, 2017

This isn’t the first time Pierce has shown his love for Brady and the Patriots after a huge win.

Now that “The Truth” is retired after a Hall of Fame-caliber NBA career, he now has lots of time to keep tabs on the Patriots as they try to win a sixth Super Bowl title.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images