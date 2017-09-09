Penn State’s Saquon Barkley Puts Pitt Defender On Swivel For TD Catch

In case you haven’t noticed, Saquon Barkley is pretty good at this football thing.
The Penn State running back, who already is considered a frontrunner for the 2017 Heisman Trophy, put his talents on display against Pitt on Saturday. During the third quarter of the Nittany Lions game against the Panthers, the electrifying back ran one of the prettiest routes you’ll ever see, and stamped it with a 46-yard touchdown reception.
Watch the play in the video below:
Impressive.
Listen, Barkley has a lot of competition in the race for the Heisman. But the trophy often is won by players who pull off the most “Heisman moments,” and Barkley is capable of putting those up in bunches.
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images
