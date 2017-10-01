College Football

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley Reminds Everyone Why He’s Heisman Favorite

by on Sat, Sep 30, 2017 at 9:06PM
Saquon Barkley might’ve had his Heisman moment, correction: moments, during Penn State’s 45-14 win over Indiana on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions running back, who’s perhaps the current front-runner for the Heisman trophy, showcased all his talents at Beaver Stadium as No. 4 Penn State moved to 5-0. On the first play of the game, Barkley returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. But things only got more impressive from there.

Here’s the kickoff return:

Talk about being worth the price of admission.

Then, in the third quarter, Barkley turned what looked to be a negative play into a 36-yard reception, thanks to an amazing catch and some ridiculous moves in the open field.

Seriously, look at this:

But Barkley wasn’t done. Late in the fourth quarter, showed off his quarterback skills by throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass.

All in a days work.

Barkley finished the day with 56 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, 16 passing yards and 98 kickoff-return yards.

Yeah, we’re pretty sure he’ll be in New York in December.

