Penn State’s Saquon Barkley Reminds Everyone Why He’s Heisman Favorite

Saquon Barkley might’ve had his Heisman moment, correction: moments, during Penn State’s 45-14 win over Indiana on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions running back, who’s perhaps the current front-runner for the Heisman trophy, showcased all his talents at Beaver Stadium as No. 4 Penn State moved to 5-0. On the first play of the game, Barkley returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. But things only got more impressive from there.
Here’s the kickoff return:
Talk about being worth the price of admission.
Then, in the third quarter, Barkley turned what looked to be a negative play into a 36-yard reception, thanks to an amazing catch and some ridiculous moves in the open field.
Seriously, look at this:
But Barkley wasn’t done. Late in the fourth quarter, showed off his quarterback skills by throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass.
All in a days work.
Barkley finished the day with 56 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, 16 passing yards and 98 kickoff-return yards.
Yeah, we’re pretty sure he’ll be in New York in December.
Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images
