Photographer Has Exotic Car Owners Surprise Disabled Brother For Birthday

Ask any enthusiast what they love most about cars and their answer likely won’t be about how quickly performance vehicles can accelerate from zero to 60 mph, but rather how effectively they can bring people together.

Omar Deeb, a Dallas-based automotive photographer, recently used that to his advantage to give his older brother, Ahmad, a birthday that he won’t soon forget. Ahmad, who has a disability, turned 22 years old Sunday, so Omar arranged a surprise party outside their house for him.

Well, actually it was more of a surprise car meet.

Surprised my older special needs brother with a street full of exotics and nice cars for his birthday, you could say he had a blast❤️ pic.twitter.com/R77dbFgNj1 — Omar (@deebomar_) September 24, 2017

The surprise didn’t end after Ahmad took a look around all the exotics, either. Afterward, he also got to go for a spin in each of them.

Omar posted a video Monday that showed Ahmad as he reacted to the acceleration of a Nissan GT-R, which had been tuned to produce 1,700 horsepower.

His favorite ride from yesterday, 1700hp nissan GTR. Seeing him happy makes me so happy😭❤️ this is why i love the car community! pic.twitter.com/vV7sFDpmCB — Omar (@deebomar_) September 26, 2017

The birthday celebration alone likely would have been enough to put Omar in the running for “brother of the year.” But he might already have that title locked up, as Sunday’s meet apparently was the second time he arranged such a surprise for Ahamad.

In March, Omar posted a picture asking supercar owners to help him make his sibling’s “dream come true” by attending a weekend cruise and participating in a photo shoot.