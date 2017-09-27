Porsche Obliterates Lamborghini’s Nurburgring Record With New 911 GT2 RS

Even though Porsche and Lamborghini are sister brands, they certainly don’t take it easy on one another.

Almost a year after Lamborghini dethroned the 918 Spyder as the fastest production car around the Nurburgring Nordschleife with its Huracan Performante, Porsche returned to the famed circuit to reclaim that title.

On Sept. 20, Porsche posted a 6:47.3 around the 12.9-mile track with the new 911 GT2 RS, the cover car on the soon-to-be released “Forza Motorsport 7.” The time was 4.71 seconds better than Huracan’s previous record-holding lap, which already was so fast that many didn’t believe Lamborghini until it released onboard footage with telemetry data.

“At the start of the development process, we set ourselves a lap time target for the GT2 RS of less than 7 minutes and 5 seconds,” Porsche’s vice president of motorsport and GT cars, Frank-Steffen Walliser, said in a statement. “The credit for beating this target by 17.7 seconds goes to our development engineers, mechanics and drivers, who demonstrated an exceptionally strong team performance.”

The difference in lap times between the two cars, though dramatic, admittedly isn’t too surprising. Let’s not forget, the GT2 RS generates so much rear-end grip that Porsche failed spectacularly while trying to do a donut with it at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

