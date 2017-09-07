Premier League Changes Summer Transfer Deadline Rules, Starting Next Season

Transfer deadline day will never be the same for Premier League clubs.

England’s top soccer league voted Thursday to change its summer transfer rules and deadlines, according to The BBC. Starting next season, new rules will prevent Premier League clubs from buying players after noon ET the Thursday before the first game. Teams will be able to sell players until the close of the European summer transfer window on Aug. 31.

The Premier League opted to keep the current rules governing the January transfer window.

Why the change?

Premier League managers have criticized the current regulations, under which the transfer window closes weeks after the start of the season. Bosses have complained about some players losing focus or even refusing to play amid hopes of changing teams late in the summer. The 20 Premier League teams unanimously voted to close the summer transfer window early, according to Sky Sports.

Thumbnail Photo via LiverpoolFC.com