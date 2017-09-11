Rafael Nadal Wins US Open For Second Grand Slam Title Of 2017, 16th Of Career

The 2017 tennis season has been very kind to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, as each tennis legend claimed two Grand Slam singles titles.

Federer won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while Nadal was the victor in the French Open and US Open. Nadal finished off his third career US Open title on Sunday in New York, defeating Kevin Anderson in straight sets (6-3, 6-3, 6-4). It was a dominant performance from the Spanish star.

Rafael Nadal: 3rd man in the Open Era to win multiple majors in a season in his 30s (Rod Laver in 1969 & Roger Federer in 2017) pic.twitter.com/Mwp19n4h7r — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2017

Nadal now has 16 Grand Slam singles titles, trailing Federer by three for the most all-time.

Tennis fans will have to wait a few months for more Grand Slam action as the 2018 Australian Open doesn’t come until January.

