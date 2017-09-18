Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch’s ‘Upset’ Jets During Lopsided Win In Week 2

Marshawn Lynch grinded opponents’ gears when he became a dance machine.

The Oakland Raiders Raiders running back angered New York Jets players Sunday when they saw him dancing joyfully on sidelines during their Week 2 game, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The Raiders were winning 35-13 early in the fourth quarter when Vell and DJ Mustard’s “I’m Really from Oakland” blared over the Oakland Alameda Coliseum loudspeakers, and Lynch, a native of the city, started dancing to the crowd’s great delight and Jets’ chagrin.

“It irks my ever-living nerves,” Jordan Jenkins said, per Cimini. “When I saw it happening, it was infuriating. … That pissed me off. I’m an old-school guy. I don’t like when things like that happen. That was embarrassing, losing like that and having Marshawn dance like that.

“Great player, but seeing that happen, that should infuriate the whole team. It should infuriate everybody and we should have a good response coming into next Sunday.”

Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon also took Lynch’s dance as an affront.

“We’re upset because it seems like he was rubbing it in our face,” McLendon said. “But he’s winning, man. He can do whatever he wants to do.”

Like Jenkins, Jets linebacker Darron Lee will use Lynch’s dance as motivation to improve this season.

“It’s their house — they can do whatever they wants — but as a competitor, as a defender, you don’t like to see that type of stuff,” Lee said. “It’s demoralizing, but we have to bow up and keep fighting.”

Sunday’s game was Lynch’s first home outing as a Raiders player. He famously came out of retirement last offseason in order to play for his hometown team.

His dance was purely an Oakland thing, which the Jets and other haters wouldn’t understand.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images