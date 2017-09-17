Raiders Troll Seahawks With Painfully Ironic Goal-Line Audible Call

Marshawn Lynch is a monster in goal-line situations, but Derek Carr opted against the power running back for one particular red-zone play Sunday afternoon.

In the first quarter of the Oakland Raiders’ Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets, the Black and Silver lined up in a goal-line set with Lynch in the backfield. But instead of handing it off to Beast Mode, Carr called an audible, which resulted in a fade touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree.

While Crabtree’s TD catch was nice, the audible call was the true highlight, as Carr yelled out “Seattle” in order to change the play.

With Marshawn Lynch in the backfield, Carr calls "Seattle" audible and throws a goal-line pass. pic.twitter.com/9XC8XWk1aM — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) September 17, 2017

The name of this audible is awfully ironic considering Lynch was in the backfield. As fans will remember, the Seahawks had a chance to hand the ball off to Lynch in a goal-line situation to conceivably win Super Bowl XLIX. Instead, Seattle opted to pass, only to have Russell Wilson’s throw picked off by Malcolm Butler, which sealed the victory for the New England Patriots.

So yeah, Oakland’s decision to pass certainly worked much better than it did for Lynch’s former team.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images