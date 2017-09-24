NFL

Raiders Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Online

by on Sun, Sep 24, 2017 at 6:30PM
The Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins will square off at FedEx Field Sunday night in a compelling Week 3 NFL matchup.

The Raiders enter with a 2-0 record after wins against the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets. The Redskins, meanwhile, are 1-1 with a win over the Los Angeles Rams and a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s how to watch Raiders vs. Redskins online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports Images

