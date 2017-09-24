Raiders Vs. Redskins: Odds, Picks, Analysis For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Oakland Raiders-Washington Redskins Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

(-3) Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins, 8:30 p.m.

Mike: Raiders. Feels a little trap-y, but even though the Redskins won last week, they did all they could to give that game away. If and when they do the same thing this week, Oakland will be ready to take advantage.

Ricky: Redskins. The Raiders are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games on the East Coast, so that’s an overblown narrative. The Redskins, though, stink on the big stage, evidenced by their 3-11 SU and ATS record in their last 14 primetime games. But Washington’s offense showed improvement in Week 2 after a poor Week 1 effort. This could be a shootout, with the Redskins capable of pulling off an upset if they’re able to get a few big plays from Chris Thompson and their running backs.

Andre: Raiders. I think this comes down to who makes the costly turnover. That’s more likely Kirk Cousins, who’s going up against a defense that forced the second-most takeaways last season. And if the Raiders find the lead, they can hand the ball off to Marshawn Lynch to eat the clock.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images