NFL

Raiders Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

by on Sun, Sep 10, 2017 at 10:00AM
2,844

The 2017 NFL season finally is here, and there is a juicy Week 1 matchup taking place in Nashville on Sunday.

The Oakland Raiders travel to Nissan Stadium to face off against the Tennessee Titans in a game that could be a potential AFC playoff preview.

Both teams were struck by the injury bug at the end of last season, as both Raiders QB Derek Carr and Titans signal-caller Marcus Mariota suffered broken fibulas.

This should be an entertaining game, so you won’t want to miss it.

Here’s how you can watch Raiders vs. Titans online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team