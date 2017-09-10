Raiders Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

The 2017 NFL season finally is here, and there is a juicy Week 1 matchup taking place in Nashville on Sunday.
The Oakland Raiders travel to Nissan Stadium to face off against the Tennessee Titans in a game that could be a potential AFC playoff preview.
Both teams were struck by the injury bug at the end of last season, as both Raiders QB Derek Carr and Titans signal-caller Marcus Mariota suffered broken fibulas.
This should be an entertaining game, so you won’t want to miss it.
Here’s how you can watch Raiders vs. Titans online.
When: Sunday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. ET.
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP