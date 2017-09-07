Rajon Rondo Wows Drew Brees With Arm Strength, Football-Disappearing Act

Does Rajon Rondo possess a cannon of an arm, or is he a magician?

Either way, the NBA point guard has a new fan in New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, whom Rondo clearly impressed with his football-throwing ability Wednesday at the NFL team’s practice facility . Sports Illustrated shared video of Rondo’s magic moment on Twitter.

Rondo practicing his passing skills with Drew Brees (via @RajonRondo) pic.twitter.com/GPWbiuBFTQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 6, 2017

Seriously, where did the ball go?

Rondo currently isn’t on a NBA roster, but he reportedly has met with the New Orleans Pelicans in July over a potential short-term contract. If the Pelicans decline to sign Rondo, the Saints might want to consider bringing him on board as a backup quarterback … or as halftime entertainment.

