Rajon Rondo Wows Drew Brees With Arm Strength, Football-Disappearing Act

Does Rajon Rondo possess a cannon of an arm, or is he a magician?
Either way, the NBA point guard has a new fan in New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, whom Rondo clearly impressed with his football-throwing ability Wednesday at the NFL team’s practice facility . Sports Illustrated shared video of Rondo’s magic moment on Twitter.
Seriously, where did the ball go?
Rondo currently isn’t on a NBA roster, but he reportedly has met with the New Orleans Pelicans in July over a potential short-term contract. If the Pelicans decline to sign Rondo, the Saints might want to consider bringing him on board as a backup quarterback … or as halftime entertainment.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP