Rams’ Attendance Issues At L.A. Coliseum Are Flat-Out Embarrassing

The Los Angeles Rams are a better team than the one we saw in 2016, but their “fans” clearly aren’t ready to show some love.

In Week 1, the Rams were mocked after a relatively small number of fans showed up for the team’s home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Well, things didn’t get much better in Week 2, as the attendance for Sunday’s game between the Rams and Washington Redskins once again was embarrassing.

See the ugly turnout in the clip below:

Kickoff at the Coliseum between the Rams and Redskins. Not many here to see it. pic.twitter.com/XAwandU2l6 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 17, 2017

Part of what makes Sunday’s attendance so glaring is what took place the night before.

The Coliseum welcomed 92, 346 fans for Saturday’s game between the USC Trojans and Texans longhorns, and they were treated to a doozy. This side-by-side comparison tells you all you need to know:

USC vs the Rams pic.twitter.com/iUgIR3muOe — Cap Carey (@CapCareyWDT) September 17, 2017

Yikes.

Hey, at least people know how to find the stadium. You have to start somewhere, right?

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images