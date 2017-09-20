Rams’ Sammy Watkins Channels Kyrie Irving, Becomes Flat-Earth Truther

Sammy Watkins apparently isn’t a man of science.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is the latest professional athlete to come forward and admit he believes the Earth, in all its spherical glory, actually is flat, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Lindsey Thiry. Although she doesn’t provide much context, Thiry says she learned of Watkins’ beliefs straight from the man himself.

Rams receiver Sammy Watkins is among those who believe the earth is flat. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 20, 2017

Sammy Watkins. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 20, 2017

Ugh.

We wonder what Watkins would say if, for instance, he was asked why an airplane can takeoff from any point, fly east or west and, after a while, end up in the same spot?

In any event, Watkins joins the likes of Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who might’ve already convinced Jaylen Brown to buy into this “theory.” And that’s fine, believe what you want. America.

But given that middle schoolers have started buying into this stuff too, we might have a problem.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images