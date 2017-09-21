Rams Vs. 49ers: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

(-2) Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.

Mike: Rams. The Niners will move the ball against a Rams defense that’s allowed the second-most yards per carry, but can they find the end zone? They haven’t yet, and I think this is a game where Todd Gurley goes off to spark L.A.

Ricky: Rams. These teams are fairly comparable defensively, but the Rams look like they have the better offense. Which isn’t saying much.

Andre: Rams. The Rams’ pass rush is good at getting to the quarterback, as they boast an 11.1 sack percentage (third in the NFL). The 49ers haven’t scored an offensive touchdown and there’s a good chance they won’t find the end zone again against the Rams’ great defense.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images