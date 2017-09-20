Ravens Mocked For Super Weird Tweet Of Queen Elizabeth II With Face Paint

You can try deleting your viral tweets, but chances are someone has the receipts.

That’s what happened to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, at least.

The Ravens are headed to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, so they sent out a tweet to express their excitement for the game. However, the tweet just happened to be an incredibly weird, altered photo of Queen Elizabeth II with the Ravens logo painted on her face. It was quickly deleted.

.@ravens tweeted and deleted this and I can’t stop thinking about it pic.twitter.com/eHjzM5VhLn — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 19, 2017

Naturally, Twitter had a field day.

This is the weirdest thing the Ravens have done since they extended Joe Flacco https://t.co/aHFKCgTNzn — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) September 19, 2017

why did the baltimore ravens delete the FATALITY screen for queen elizabeth pic.twitter.com/phVsyLE6NP — Big Left Jeb Lund (@Mobute) September 19, 2017

I’m trying to delete it pic.twitter.com/K8ZfMlgtUW — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 19, 2017

Baltimore most likely didn’t delete the tweet because it was getting owned, though, because England is notorious for its traditional etiquette. This is especially true in the royal family, and Queen Elizabeth probably wouldn’t be a huge fan of her makeover.

It looks like the Ravens have some studying to do before they take to the streets of London.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images