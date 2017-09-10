Ravens Vs. Bengals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 1 Game Online

There’s no love lost between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

The two AFC North clubs have become bitter rivals over the past handful of seasons, and their rivalry will be renewed in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL campaign.

Joe Flacco will have his work cut out for him against a tough Cincinnati defense at Paul Brown Stadium. It will be fans’ first look at Flacco in the new season, as the quarterback was sidelined for all of Baltimore’s preseason games with a back injury.

Here’s how you can watch Ravens vs. Bengals online.

When: Sunday, Sep. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images