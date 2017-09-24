Ravens Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 3 Game Online

\The first game of Sunday’s NFL Week 3 slate will take place across the pond.

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars will battle it out at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars have played a game in England in each of the past four seasons, while the Ravens will be making their first trip to the United Kingdom.

Baltimore enters the contest at 2-0 with decisive victories over the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. Jacksonville, on the other hand, currently sits at 1-1 after being throttled by the Tennessee Titans 37-16 last Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch Ravens-Jaguars online.

When: Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Yahoo! NFL Stream

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images