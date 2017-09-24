Ravens Vs. Jaguars: Odds, Analysis, Picks For NFL Week 3 Game

Editor’s note: NESN.com’s Mike Cole, Ricky Doyle and Andre Khatchaturian deliver their NFL picks every Thursday of the season, and here’s who they like in the Baltimore Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars Week 3 game, with the line from OddsShark.

(-3.5) Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., in London

Mike: Ravens. The Baltimore defense has been so darn good, and it’s especially been good in pressuring the quarterback. The result? An opponent passer rating of 35 through two games, and now they get Blake Bortles. Leave the Jags in London, please.

Ricky: Ravens. What Mike said. Sleep in.

Andre: Ravens. Expect the Jaguars’ ferocious pass rush (11 sacks, first in the NFL) to get plenty of pressure on Joe Flacco. But also expect Bortles to continue to be very bad. In 47 career games, he has 53 interceptions and he now goes up against a defense that has feasted on bad quarterbacks (Andy Dalton and Deshone Kizer) this season.

