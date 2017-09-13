Rays Set To Return To Tropicana Field For Red Sox Series Friday

The Tampa Bay Rays’ absence from Tropicana Field will be a brief one.

The Rays were forced to play their series against the New York Yankees on Monday at Citi Field after Hurricane Irma barreled its way through Florida, but the team confirmed Wednesday it’ll return to St. Petersburg for its series against the Boston Red Sox beginning Friday. The three-game set will be the last time the American League East rivals face each other this season.

#Rays officially announce their return to Tropicana Field for this weekend's series vs. Boston, which begins Friday. #WTSP — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 13, 2017

The Red Sox own a 9-7 record over the Rays for their season series, but the two clubs are knotted at three games apiece at the Trop.

