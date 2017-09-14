Red Sox Activate David Price From 10-Day DL Ahead Of A’s Finale

David Price is returning to the Boston Red Sox just in time for their playoff push.

The team announced Thursday ahead of its series finale against the Oakland Athletics that it activated the left-handed starter from the 10-day disabled list where he’d been since July 28 with elbow inflammation. However, if Price sees any game action soon, it likely will be out of the bullpen, as Red Sox manager John Farrell said Wednesday “it would be aggressive to bring him back as a starter.”

Price started his season on the DL but put together a 5-3 record to go with a 3.82 ERA and 63 strikeouts to 22 walks in the 11 starts he made after his May 29 return. Price is 22-12 with a 3.95 ERA and 291 strikeouts over 46 starts with the Red Sox since joining the team last season.

Red Sox fans should be happy to hear that Price’s two career playoff wins came as a reliever.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images