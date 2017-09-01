Red Sox Activate Dustin Pedroia From Disabled List With September Call-Ups

The Boston Red Sox are getting more reinforcements to finish out their final regular-season series against the New York Yankees.

The team activated second baseman Dustin Pedroia on Friday from the 10-day disabled list, where he’d been since Aug. 12 with a knee injury. The 34-year-old was red-hot before hitting the DL and has a .303 average, six home runs and just 37 strikeouts to 41 walks through 86 games this season. Pedroia has only one error on the season and was batting .336 with a .908 OPS in 28 games since June 26 before he was injured.

Relief pitcher Matt Barnes also was activated from the 10-day DL on Friday after finishing his rehab assignment with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.

Boston made its first wave of September call-ups, too, recalling catcher Blake Swihart, first baseman Sam Travis, right-hander Austin Maddox and left-hander Roenis Elias from Triple-A Pawtucket. It’ll be both Swihart’s and Elias’ first time on the big-league roster this season, as the pitcher has dealt with an oblique injury and Swihart was coming off ankle surgery in 2016 on a crowded catching staff. Travis batted .279 in 18 games in Boston this season, while Maddox hasn’t allowed a run in three appearances with the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images