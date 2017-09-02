Red Sox Activate Jackie Bradley Jr. From DL, Make Another September Call-Up

Dustin Pedroia already showed his worth in his first game back from the disabled list Friday, and the Boston Red Sox will have another newly healthy player on their roster again Saturday.

The Red Sox activated center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from the 10-day disabled list, where he’d been since Aug. 23 with a sprained thumb he sustained while sliding into home plate against the Cleveland Indians. The 27-year-old is batting .262 with 14 home runs, 54 RBIs, 50 runs and a .992 fielding percentage.

Bradley was on a bit of a hot streak before going down, too, batting .400 (8-for-20) with nine RBIs in seven games ahead of his DL stint.

The Red Sox also recalled Tzu-Wei Lin from Triple-A Pawtucket to join the four September call-ups they made Friday. The 23-year-old infielder performed well in his first go-around in the majors this season, compiling a .280 average with two triples and seven runs over 19 games.

With its beefed-up roster, Boston will have a chance to pull ahead of the Yankees in the third contest of their four-game set after earning a 4-1 win Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images