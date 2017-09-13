Red Sox Announce Long-Term Agreement With David Ortiz On New Job

David Ortiz officially is back with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox announced Wednesday that they have come to a long-term agreement with the three-time World Series champion on a new role that “should link him with the organization forever.”

Ortiz will act as a mentor for current players, participate in recruitment efforts, make a variety of special appearances for the club and work in a business development capacity for Fenway Sports Management and its partners, according to a press release.

“I’m happy to be able to help the Red Sox organization I love in any way I can,” Ortiz said, per the release. “Whether that’s offering advice to a young player, helping convince a free agent that there’s no better city to play in than Boston, or representing the club in the community and with its partners, it’s great to be part of the Red Sox organization. It feels like I never left.”

Ortiz retired last October after spending his final 14 Major League Baseball seasons with the Red Sox. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Big Papi someday would return to the organization in some capacity, especially given his impact outside the lines.

“For over a decade and a half, we have gotten to know what kind of man David is both on and off the field,” Red Sox principal owner John Henry said, according to the press release. “His skill and success on the diamond are rivaled only by his spirit, compassion, and big heart. I cannot think of a better representative for our organization. I’m happy we can now say officially what we have long known, David is family.”

Ortiz’s No. 34 was retired by the Red Sox back in June.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images