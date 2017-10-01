Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy Lauds Team’s Chemistry After Winning AL East Title

The Boston Red Sox are one step closer towards their ultimate goal.

The Red Sox clinched their second consecutive American League East title with a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday, the ninth division crown in the franchise’s history.

During the team’s postgame celebration, Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy expressed just how proud he is of this year’s team and explained what has made the club so successful this season.

To hear what Kennedy had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.