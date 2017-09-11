Red Sox, Fenway Park Hosting Sept. 11 ‘Day Of Remembrance’ Blood Drive

The home of the Boston Red Sox will be the site of giving Tuesday.

Fenway Park is hosting a “Day of Remembrance” blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross, marking the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

There currently is an acute need for blood donors in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Hurricane Irma, which still is causing major damage in Florida. Tuesday’s blood drive, hosted by the Red Cross, the Red Sox and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, will help address that need.

Attendees also will receive a few perks for giving blood: Those who donate can take photos with the Red Sox’s World Series trophies enjoy a free tour of Fenway Park. They also will receive a commemorative T-shirt, a cup of Legal Seafood clam chowder and a chance to win Red Sox tickets.

The blood drive runs from 7 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday and attendees can enter through Fenway Park’s Gate D on Yawkey Way. More information can be found at RedCrossBlood.org.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images