Red Sox Have Close Connection To Florida In Wake Of Hurricane Irma

Boston hasn’t experienced the effects of the hurricanes that have hit the southern United States, but they’ve hit close to home for many in the Red Sox organization.

Red Sox outfielder Chris Young is from Houston, where Hurricane Harvey took its toll, and many of his teammates, including ace Chris Sale, have homes in Southwestern Florida, which was devastated by Hurricane Irma. And Red Sox president Sam Kennedy joined “Red Sox Gameday Live” on Wednesday to talk about some of those effects before the team heads there Friday to take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Hear what Kennedy had to say, including an update on JetBlue Park, the Red Sox’s spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., in the video above.

