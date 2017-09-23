Red Sox Not Concerned With Yankees As They Close In On AL East Title

With their 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, the Boston Red Sox’s magic number to clinch the American League East is down to six.

And while the New York Yankees haven’t been eliminated, the Sox’s current four-game lead has the team’s fan base thinking about the American League Division Series.

The Sox, however, remain focused on what they can control, rather than looking behind.

