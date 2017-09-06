Red Sox Notes: 19-Inning Win Could Be Season-Defining Moment For Boston

If the 2017 Boston Red Sox win the 2017 World Series title, they might look back on their 19-inning win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park as their season-defining moment.

The Red Sox came into Tuesday’s game at Fenway Park having lost three straight and four of their last five, causing their lead in the American League East to shrink to 2.5 games.

And for eight innings Tuesday, it looked like Boston’s division lead would continue to dwindle as it trailed 2-0 heading into the ninth, and the New York Yankees held an early lead on the Baltimore Orioles.

But the Sox rallied just in time, tying the game with a two-run rally in the ninth, setting up what would become a long night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays dueled deep into the Boston night, as neither team’s offense could get much going against the host of relievers that piled out of the bullpen.

The innings ticked by — 15, 16, 17, 18 — and still, there was no resolution.

Boston used 12 pitchers, and its bullpen tossed 13 scoreless innings. Carson Smith made his long-awaited return to the mound, and still, the game remained tied at two.

The Yankees and Orioles, who started two hours later than the Sox and Jays, finished when Manny Machado crushed a two-run walk-off home run to ensure Boston’s AL East lead would stay at 2.5.

And then, after New York’s loss was finalized, a switch flipped. Hector Velazquez got Ezequiel Carrera to line out to right field to end the top of the 19th and send Boston’s offense to work.

Mookie Betts led off the 19th with a bullet double to left field, and Hanley Ramirez followed with a walk-off RBI bloop single to give the Red Sox a 3-2 win they badly needed.

One night can change everything in baseball. And as his teammates chased him around the field, it was clear Ramirez’s heroics could be the catalyst for something big on Yawkey Way, all the Red Sox have to do is capitalize.

Let’s take a look at more notes from Red Sox-Blue Jays.

— Chris Young snapped an 0-for-20 streak against left-handed pitching when he singled off Matt Dermody in the 13th inning.

— Mookie Betts made a ridiculous catch Tuesday, and according to Statcast, he had a catch probability of only six percent.

— Smith pitched in a Major League Baseball game for the first time in 480 days, recording a strikeout in a scoreless inning of work. Here’s a taste:

Carson Smith tha gawd pic.twitter.com/4tD56LpeTR — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 6, 2017

— The Red Sox used 12 pitchers Tuesday night, which is the most since the stat started being kept in 1913.

— Boston set an all time record with 13 scoreless innings from its bullpen.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images