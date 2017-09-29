Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Magic Number To Win AL East Now One Despite Loss To Astros

The Boston Red Sox were soundly beaten 12-2 by the Houston Astros on Thursday night at Fenway Park, but the home team still inched closer to winning the American League East despite the loss.

The New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, even though the Bronx Bombers jumped out to a 4-1 lead early in the game. As a result of the Yankees’ loss, the Red Sox’s magic number to clinch their first back-to-back division titles in team history now only is one.

A Red Sox win or a Yankees loss Friday night would secure the AL East for Boston. That outcome likely would set up an American League Division Series matchup with the Astros, who probably won’t catch the Cleveland Indians for the best record in the AL.

In the event the Red Sox and Astros square off in the ALDS, Boston will need to study a lot of film and scouting reports to pitch better against the Houston lineup than it did Thursday.

The Astros lead the AL in runs, hits, batting average, on-base percentage and OPS. They also rank third in home runs. The Astros put that prowess on full display Thursday night by scoring 12 runs on 17 hits, including four doubles and two homers.

Red Sox starters have been hit hard lately (more on that below), and the rotation must improve quickly because an early hole against the Astros is among the tougher scenarios in baseball to overcome.

Here are more notes from Red Sox vs. Astros.

— Eduardo Rodriguez became the fourth Boston starter in as many games to give up five runs in the final turn for the rotation. It’s a startling trend for the Sox as the playoffs near. Sox starters have allowed 24 earned runs over the last five games (19 2/3 innings pitched).

NESN’s Tom Caron broke it down a bit more in-depth in the tweet below.

Last time through rotation:

Thu E-Rod 1.2 IP 5 ER

Wed Porcello 5.2 IP 5 ER

Tue Sale 5 IP 5 ER

Mon Pomeranz 2 IP 5 ER

Sun Fister 5.1 IP 3 ER — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) September 29, 2017

— Xander Bogaerts’ RBI single in the second inning extended his hit streak to seven games. He’s batting .523 (11-or-21) during this streak.

— Alex Bregman’s second-inning home run was the 191st given up by Red Sox pitching in 2017, setting a new single-season team record.

— Jose Altuve went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. His three-hit game increased his batting average to .350, which leads the AL. Altuve entered Thursday batting .600 with a home run, two RBI and three walks against the Red Sox this season.

— Altuve, Marwin Gonzalez and Carlos Correa all had at least three hits for the Astros. Correa went 4-for-4 with three runs scored, three RBI and a walk. His two-run homer in the eighth inning was his 24th blast of the season.

