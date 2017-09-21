Red Sox Notes: Chris Sale’s Historic Season Should End With Cy Young Award

Chris Sale is back.

The Boston Red Sox’s ace had struggled over his past seven starts coming into Wednesday, but he returned to his dominant form in the Red Sox’s 9-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Sale tossed eight shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out 13 batters. In doing so, Sale became the second member of the Red Sox to reach the 300-strikeout mark in a single season, joining Pedro Martinez who achieved the feat in 1999 by striking out 313 batters.

“That’s special,” Sale said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “We all know that’s about as good a company as you can get. Just appreciative of it. It’s fun. Being here and having that name thrown around is special to me. I don’t take it lightly. He’s one of the best to ever step on that mound. To be in the same sentence as him is pretty crazy to me.”

Sale’s eighth-inning strikeout of Ryan Flaherty also showed how dominant he’s been away from Fenway Park.

Chris Sale has now struck out 191 batters on the road this year, the most by any #MLB pitcher in at least 104 years. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 21, 2017

He also became the fourth pitcher since 1900 to record 300 Ks in his first season with a new team.

Wednesday’s dominant start was another in what has been a brilliant season for Sale, one that should end with him earning the American League Cy Young Award.

Sale now is 17-7 with a 2.75 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He has 300 strikeouts to just 41 walks in 209 1/3 innings pitched. Sale also entered Wednesday’s game averaging 107.5 pitchers per outing, the highest mark in Major League Baseball.

The lefty is averaging 12.92 K/9, 1.77 BB/9 and has a 2.22 FIP with an 8.2 WAR.

His closest competitor for the award, Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber, also has 17 wins and has Sale beat in ERA (2.35) and WHIP (0.85). But Boston’s ace owns the advantage in the remaining categories.

And let’s talk about Sale’s 300 strikeouts.

Sale has struck out 166 different batters at least one time, with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Steven Souza Jr. leading the pack at 10 Ks apiece.

The left-hander also has recorded the K in a variety of ways this season.

Chris Sale with 300 strikeouts… Here's the pitch location of all of them. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LEHw7x4X6H — Daren Willman (@darenw) September 21, 2017

Sale wanted to come to Boston to pitch in the postseason for the first time in his career, and he should get that chance, as the Sox clinched at least a share of a wild-card spot with their win Wednesday and will clinch a berth with a loss by the Los Angeles Angels.

The left-hander has been better than advertised in his first season with the Red Sox. And as the calendar flips to October, Sale and the Sox will have the chance to earn more than the Cy Young Award that already should have his name on it.

Let’s take a look at more notes from Red Sox-Orioles.

— Sale joined another impressive list Wednesday.

Assuming Sale is done, this is his 5th start of 10+ Ks and 0 BBs in '17, tying a record also held by Price ('14), Pedro ('99), Clemens ('97) — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 21, 2017

— It was dress up day for the Red Sox’s rookies.

There are costumes in some rookie Red Sox players lockers. Tzu-Wei Lin is Robin, of Batman fame. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) September 21, 2017

Robby Scott is a large banana with a Rastafarian hat. https://t.co/1E83ns9opR — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 21, 2017

Sam Travis and Austin Maddox are jesters. https://t.co/EYe4JWWAku — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) September 21, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images