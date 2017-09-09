Red Sox, Rays, Bruins, Panthers Partner To Collect Hurricane Irma Relief Donations

Florida and Boston are coming together in a big way to raise money for Hurricane Irma relief.

The Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Bruins, and Florida Panthers are partnering to collect donations for Floridians after the hurricane made landfall in the southern part of the state Saturday. Donations will be collected at all Fenway Park gates Sunday, Sept. 10, before and during the Red Sox’s 1:35 p.m. ET game against the Rays.

Players from the Red Sox, Rays, Bruins, and Panthers will help collect the money, which will go to the Red Cross.

The Panthers evacuated to Massachusetts to join their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, until the hurricane passes.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Dove/TCPALM via USA TODAY Network