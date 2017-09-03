Red Sox Recall Deven Marrero, Hector Velazquez Ahead Of Yankees Finale

The Boston Red Sox made two more call-ups Sunday ahead of their final regular-season game against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox recalled infielder Deven Marrero and right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez from Triple-A Pawtucket. Boston now has brought up seven players — along with catcher Blake Swihart, infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, first baseman Sam Travis and pitchers Roenis Elias and Austin Maddox — since rosters expanded Sept. 1.

Both Marrero and Velazquez have joined the Red Sox multiple times during the regular season. Marrero is batting just .212 in 58 games, but he put together a .286 average (12-for-42) over 16 games in July. Velazquez is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA in two starts and two relief appearances. The 28-year-old Mexico native fared much better in relief, allowing just three hits without giving up a run in 7 1/3 innings.

