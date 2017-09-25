Red Sox Sweep Reds, Close Dominant Road Trip With 8-1 Record

The Boston Red Sox closed out a fantastic 8-1 road trip with a comeback win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The Red Sox won 5-4 after Mookie Betts tied the game at four with a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, and then scored the winning run on a ground ball off the bat of Rafael Devers. Boston will return to Fenway Park for the final two series of the regular season beginning Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

To hear from Sox manager John Farrell after Sunday’s victory, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images