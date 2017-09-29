Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Doug Fister Takes Mound With Chance To Clinch AL East

The Boston Red Sox haven’t taken advantage of their opportunities to clinch the American League East division, as they fell to 1-3 on their final homestand after a 12-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

But despite a starting rotation that has allowed 20 earned runs on the homestand, the Red Sox can clinch the AL East with a win Friday over the Astros, thanks to the New York Yankees’ loss Thursday night.

Boston will send Doug Fister to the hill against right-hander Charlie Morton. Fister likely can cement himself as the No. 3 starter in the Red Sox’s playoff rotation with a solid outing, as both Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez struggled in their final regular-season starts.

The Red Sox’s lineup will have one noticeable difference Friday, as Rajai Davis will get the start in center field and hit ninth while Jackie Bradley Jr. begins the game on the bench.

Mookie Betts is back in the lineup for the second consecutive day after missing two games earlier in the week with a sore left wrist. He will bat cleanup and play right field.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Astros game.

RED SOX (92-67)

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Hanley Ramirez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Rajai Davis, CF

Doug Fister, RHP (5-8, 4.87 ERA)

ASTROS (99-60)

George Springer, CF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Jose Altuve, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Marwin Gonzalez, LF

Evan Gattis, C

Carlos Beltran, DH

Yulieski Gurriel, 1B

Derek Fisher, RF

Charlie Morton, RHP (13-7, 3.63 ERA)

